Faridabad Deputy Commissioner meets family of 21-year-old Ballabgarh murder victim

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Wednesday met the family members of a 21-year-old girl who was shot dead in Ballabgarh on Monday and said the security arrangements have been made for the family.

ANI | Ballabgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:11 IST
Faridabad Deputy Commissioner meets family of Ballabgarh murder victim on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Wednesday met the family members of a 21-year-old girl who was shot dead in Ballabgarh on Monday and said the security arrangements have been made for the family. "We have been engaged in the matter for three days and we have made arrangements for the security of the family. We will ensure that trial starts as soon as possible and the culprit is punished for the act," Yadav told ANI.

A B. Com final year student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. In a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, the attacker was seen attempting to shove her into a car and when she resisted, he shot her at point-blank range.

After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound. Following this, the local residents and family members of the student staged a protest.

The attacker, Touseef, and his accomplice, Rehan, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to two days' police custody. According to Ballabgarh ACP Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan were apparently waiting in the car for Nikita to come out of the college. (ANI)

