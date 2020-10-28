Left Menu
SC refuses to interfere with PIL to release funds for Tamil Nadu local bodies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with public interest litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate directions to the Central government to release funds to the Tamil Nadu local bodies from 2016 to date.

Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with public interest litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate directions to the Central government to release funds to the Tamil Nadu local bodies from 2016 to date. "What is your locus? To seek funds for Tamil Nadu. Go to High Court or we will dismiss your petition," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde asked.

The lawyer, appearing for petitioner CR Jaya Sukin, responded saying he is a citizen of Tamil Nadu. To this, CJI Bobde, said, "We are all citizens of India. So can anyone file anything for any state? Your argument is as irrelevant as it can be." Jayasukin had approached the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions to the Centre to release funds for the local bodies of Tamil Nadu from the year 2016 to date.

After the bench refused to interfere with the plea, the lawyer for the petitioner sought the liberty to approach the State High Court, which was granted by the apex court. "The Union of India (UOI) had not released the local bodies funds from the year 2016 to Tamil Nadu due to local body elections not held," the plea said.

"It is only a policy decision but no law or act had prevented the Center from releasing the funds to Tamil Nadu and 14th finance commission had not said that the funds should be released only if elections had held, the petitioner," it added. The plea said that the people of Tamil Nadu, both in rural and urban areas, are not getting basic amenities like proper water supply, sanitation, waste management, street light, health from the year 2016 due to lack of funds.

The uniform development are going on entire country except for Tamil Nadu, the plea said. (ANI)

