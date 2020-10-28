Two foreigners held for ATM card-cloning fraud worth crores, hawala links unearthed: Noida Police

The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two foreign nationals involved in ATM card cloning to dupe people of "crores" of rupees and also unearthed their links with hawala operators in the National Capital Region (NCR). The accused have been identified as Omon Benson, who hails from Nigeria, and Johnson Usaro, a native of Kenya, and both of them were currently staying in Greater Noida, the police said.

According to officials, Benson and Usaro have been active in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad for the last 10 years during which they cloned several cards and illegally withdrew money from ATMs. "The duo was held by the Cyber Cell, which recovered 96 ATM cards, two card-cloning modules, two laptops, seven mobile phones, two pin-hole cameras, 17 sheets of debit card data, Rs 10,000 cash, among others, from them," a police spokesperson said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Cyber Cell, Ankur Aggarwal, said 94 FIRs of fraudulent withdrawal from ATMs lodged in Gautam Buddh Nagar district are linked to the duo. "They used to spend some money and keep some for their expenses. Rest of the money was sent by them to their native countries with the help of Nigerian hawala traders operating in Delhi-NCR," Aggarwal said.

On their modus operandi, he said the accused would target unguarded ATM booths to fix ATM card-cloning module on card-reader device which used to store data of the cards used on the ATM and the same time a flap with pinhole camera above the keypad was installed which used to record the PIN being used against the corresponding ATM cards. "After two or three days, they used to extract the device and flap and with the use of the data and computer devices, they used to rewrite the card data on rewritable ATM cards," Aggarwal said.

"A total of 94 rewritable ATM cards along with three complete cloning module and flaps were recovered from the possession of these criminals," he said. After rewriting the cards, they used to approach unmanned ATM kiosks to withdraw money ranging from Rs 20,000-50,000 depending upon the cards limit and available balance in the bank account, he added.