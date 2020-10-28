Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected jihadist freed by Mali is detained in Algeria

Algeria's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had detained a suspected jihadist militant who was released this month by Mali as part of a prisoner swap, underscoring its fears of insecurity in the Sahel region.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:56 IST
Suspected jihadist freed by Mali is detained in Algeria
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Algeria's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had detained a suspected jihadist militant who was released this month by Mali as part of a prisoner swap, underscoring its fears of insecurity in the Sahel region. Mustapha Derar, an Algerian national, was arrested in Tlemcen after security forces tracked him from his crossing of the border into Algeria, the ministry said in a statement. Derar had joined a terrorist group in 2012, it added.

Mali, grappling with an Islamist insurrection, released scores of prisoners including suspected militants early this month, days before jihadists freed four hostages: a Malian politician, a French aid worker and two Italians. Malian authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that militants were released in exchange for Soumaila Cisse, Sophie Petronin, Pierluigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio.

Algeria defeated its own Islamist insurgency in the 1990s in a civil war that killed 200,000 people. Its defence ministry said Mali's release of militants was "impeding efforts to combat terrorism". Both al Qaeda and the Islamic State groups have taken advantage of local conflicts to establish a presence across the Sahara and the Sahel region to its south.

Of particular concern for Algeria are two of its neighbours: Mali, where Islamists took advantage of an earlier insurgency by Tuareg separatists; and Libya, where Islamic State established a presence in the chaos following the NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. In 2013 a group of al Qaeda-linked militants stormed an Algerian gas production facility deep in the Sahara, demanding the end of French military operations against jihadists in Mali. Dozens were killed in the attack including the militants.

Changes to Algeria's constitution, which will be put to a referendum on Sunday, would allow its powerful army to intervene beyond the country's borders.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Growth of e-commerce in grocery channels irreversible; will co-exist with general trade: HUL CMD

Growth of e-commerce in the grocery segment is irreversible but kirana stores and modern trade channels would also remain relevant, Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta said on Wednesday. Mehta also said rural sales are growing faster tha...

Timely completion of infra projects to pave way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Gadkari

Good quality infrastructure projects which are completed on time will help pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, adding that delay in environmental clearances is a major problem. Addressing a ...

Karsh Kale, Salvage Audio Collective win best music for 'Gully Boy' at Asian Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars drama Gully Boy has bagged the best original music award for musician Karsh Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective at the 14th Annual Asian Film Awards. The winners were announced on the official Instagram page of Asia...

Horticulture has immense growth potential for J&K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said&#160;the horticulture sector has immense growth potential and the UT administration is making all efforts to tap this potential in order to give a fillip to the socio-econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020