Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind suspends DU Vice-Chancellor, orders inquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties by him

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU), placed Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Yogesh Tyagi, under suspension with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:40 IST
President Kovind suspends DU Vice-Chancellor, orders inquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties by him
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU), placed Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Yogesh Tyagi, under suspension with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him on Wednesday. As per the order, several statutory and key posts remained vacant during Tyagi's tenure despite "regular follow up by the Administrative Ministry".

These include the posts of Pro VC, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer, Controller of Examination, among others. Meanwhile, posts of the Dean of Colleges, is being managed by temporary arrangements, as is the post of Director, South Campus.

The order also raises the issue of "inordinate delay in appointment of permanent Principals in many colleges is also an issue of grave concern." "Despite a clear message from the Ministry to fill up the teaching posts in a time-bound manner, the process to fill the vacancies has been delayed. The High Court of Delhi had also expressed its concern that faculty positions are not filled up on regular basis and ad hoc arrangements have been continuing for last many years," it further read and added that despite meetings at the level of Education Minister and Secretary, "no substantial progress was made by the VC on above issues."

It also states that certain vigilance complaints and sexual harassment cases in the university are also pending for more than two years in violation of the provisions of the relevant Act, showing insensitivity on the part of the VC in disposing of such matters. The agitation by ad-hoc teachers across colleges, as per the order, also brought to fore the "administrative negligence" by the official, along with other reasons.

Along with ordering an enquiry into the allegations of "dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty" against him, the President placed the Vice-Chancellor "under suspension with immediate effect until further orders as he may influence/coerce the witnesses and tamper with the material records of the University so as to ensure fair inquiry." Furthermore, the order stated that "The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University orders that all the orders issued by or issued with the approval of Prof Yogesh Tyagi, VC, DU, during the period of his absence on the medical ground after Pro VC Prof PC Joshi assumed the charge of VC of DU on July 17, 2020, are set aside and to be treated as null and void," it read.

However, Professor PC Joshi, Pro- VC, DU has been ordered to function as the VC till the period of suspension/absence of Prof Yogesh Tyagi, for the smooth functioning of the university. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

"We are in a very serious situation", says Merkel

German Chancellor Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with regional leaders to agree on a partial lockdown that the coronavirus situation was very serious and the speed of its spread was extremely high.We have to act, and we have to act no...

Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity. They were also relatively cheap. More than half a century later Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for cin...

Co-defendant in case against Giuliani associates to enter new plea

A change-of-plea hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for a man charged with conspiring with a former associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who faces campaign finance charges. The hearing for David Cor...

Padikkal hits 74 before Bumrah stops RCB at 164/6

Young Devdutt Padikkal pummelled the Mumbai Indians attack into submission with a 45-ball 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stopped Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164 for six in an IPL game here on Wednesday. Put in to bat, Padikkal, who plundered 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020