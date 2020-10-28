Left Menu
Belarus says arson attack on police office in Mozyr was act of terrorism - Belta

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:41 IST
Belarus state security committee said on Wednesday an arson attack on a traffic police office in the city of Mozyr is considered to be an act of terrorism, Belta news agency reported.

Amid mass strikes and rallies calling for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to quit, an unknown person broke a window and threw a bottle with flammable substance into the building, according to Belta. No casualties were reported.

