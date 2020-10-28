Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Charles visits the Bank of England

Britain's Prince Charles visited the Bank of England on Wednesday to highlight the role the central bank is playing in supporting the economy through lockdowns imposed to tackle COVID-19. The United Kingdom's $3 trillion economy has been battered by restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the virus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:53 IST
Prince Charles visits the Bank of England

Britain's Prince Charles visited the Bank of England on Wednesday to highlight the role the central bank is playing in supporting the economy through lockdowns imposed to tackle COVID-19. The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were welcomed to Threadneedle Street by Bank Governor Andrew Bailey.

They met those involved in the production of bank notes and spoke to the Bank's regional agents. The United Kingdom's $3 trillion economy has been battered by restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the virus.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia submits application to WHO for Sputnik V vaccine prequalification

Russia has submitted applications to the World Health Organisation WHO for accelerated registration and prequalification of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to make it available globally in a shorter time frame than usual procedures, accordin...

RCB post 164/6 against MI

Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 164 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday. Brief Scores Royal Challengers Bangalore 164 for 6 in 20 overs Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33 ...

Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus' match against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off Juventus match squad for the Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the 35-year-old forward initially tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo tested positive Oct. 13 and ...

South-west monsoon completely withdraws from West Bengal: MeT

The south-west monsoon has completely withdrawn from entire West Bengal on Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said. The south-west monsoon arrived in West Bengal on June 12 and has covered most parts of the state.The Regiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020