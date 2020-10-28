Left Menu
Protest against SDMC proposal turns violent, 9 cops injured; 4 AAP MLAs booked

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the protesters blocked the road and when police tried to stop them, they attacked police personnel. Nine policemen, including the ACP Kamla Market, were injured, police said, adding that 13 protesters were arrested.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:45 IST
Nine policemen, including an ACP, were injured as a protest by 2,000 sanitation staffers over the SDMC's reported proposal to privatise sanitation work in Delhi turned violent on Wednesday, with police filing a case against four AAP MLAs who participated in the stir, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said the protesters blocked the road and when police tried to stop them, they attacked police personnel.

Nine policemen, including the ACP Kamla Market, were injured, police said, adding that 13 protesters were arrested. "We have registered a case against the four MLAs at Kamla Market police station. They staged a protest outside the Civic Centre without police permission and also violated COVID-19 guidelines," Bhatia said.

AAP MLAs Rakhi Birla, Kuldeep Kumar, Akhilesh Tripathi and Rohit Kumar, and some volunteers joined the sanitation workers in their protest outside the Civic Centre. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has reportedly brought a proposal to privatise the work of sanitation workers.

"If the proposal was passed in the House today, all sanitation workers would become enslaved to private companies for forever and lakhs of sanitation workers from Delhi, who are already rearing themselves and their families with great hardship, will be under more difficult circumstances and the system in the country which was in the British time will haunt us back," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed. "We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the sanitation workers and will always stand with them in their struggle for their rights," he said.

