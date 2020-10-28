Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of 19 IAS officers

The Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of 19 IAS officers with immediate effect, according to an official statement. Among those who have been transferred include Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Labour Department Mahavir Singh who has been posted as ACS, School Education Department in place of Vineet Garg.

Garg has been posted as Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training Development, relieving Devender Singh of the charge. Pankaj Agarwal, Labour Commissioner, Haryana and Secretary, Labour Department has been posted as Secretary, Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs Departments.

Mohammed Shayin, Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd. and MD, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. has been posted as MD, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd. Ashok Sangwan, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Panchkula has been posted as Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

Balkar Singh, Director, Elementary Education, Haryana and Secretary, School Education Department has been posted as Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. (DHBVN), relieving Mohd. Shayin of the charge. Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Director and Special Secretary, Social Justice Empowerment Department has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department.