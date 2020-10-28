Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biker killed in Noida, man found dead in Greater Noida home

In the other incident, the body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his house in Greater Noida's Saran Vihar, under Badalpur police station limits, the spokesperson said. "The deceased was a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:56 IST
Biker killed in Noida, man found dead in Greater Noida home

A man died after a vehicle allegedly rammed his motorcycle in Noida on Wednesday, while one person was found dead at his home in Greater Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The 26-year-year-old man, who lived in Nithari in Sector 31, was getting down from the elevated road near Iskcon Temple around 7.30 pm when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, they said.

"He was taken to a hospital by some locals but doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said, adding that further proceedings are being carried out by the local Sector 24 police station. In the other incident, the body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his house in Greater Noida's Saran Vihar, under Badalpur police station limits, the spokesperson said.

"The deceased was a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar. A local had alerted the police about the body in the house," the official said, adding that the cause behind the suspected suicide was yet to be known. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police warn of tougher action as thousands join abortion protests in Poland

Thousands took to the streets across Poland on Wednesday for the seventh day of protests against a court ruling that further limits the countrys highly restrictive abortion laws.Police warned demonstrators not to target churches again after...

Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading

Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday on the economys growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter...

1st phase of Bihar poll passes off peacefully with 54.26 pc voter turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus ...

Algeria's president transferred to Germany for treatment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment Wednesday, a day after his countrys presidency announced he had been hospitalised but not revealed why. Several senior officials in the 75-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020