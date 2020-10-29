U.S. unseals charges over 2008 kidnapping of American journalist

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed an indictment charging Haji Najibullah, an Afghanistan national, with six counts related to the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist and two Afghan nationals. The department added that Najibullah, 44, was arrested and transferred to the United States from Ukraine where he will face trial.

The indictment does not name the journalist, but a law enforcement official familiar with the matter told Reuters the case involves David Rohde, a former Reuters and New York Times correspondent now with the New Yorker who was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2008. Najibullah is facing charges, including hostage taking, conspiracy to commit hostage taking, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and two counts of using and possessing a machinegun in furtherance of crimes of violence.