Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo to find "new ways" to cooperate with Indonesia in S.China Sea

In a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, he hailed Jakarta's "decisive action" to protect its sovereignty in the waters near the Natuna Islands, which China also claims as its territory. Pompeo said China's claim was "unlawful".

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:00 IST
Pompeo to find "new ways" to cooperate with Indonesia in S.China Sea
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Washington would find new ways to cooperate with Indonesia in the South China Sea and respected Jakarta's efforts to safeguard its own waters while rejecting China's "unlawful" claims in the area.

Pompeo's visit to Indonesia comes amid a five-nation swing through Asia where he has sought to strengthen strategic and economic ties amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. In a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, he hailed Jakarta's "decisive action" to protect its sovereignty in the waters near the Natuna Islands, which China also claims as its territory.

Pompeo said China's claim was "unlawful". "I am looking forward to co-operating together in the new ways to ensure maritime security protects some of the world's busiest trade routes," Pompeo said in a streamed news conference after his meeting with Indonesia's foreign minister.

Retno said she wanted a "stable and peaceful" the South China Sea where international law is respected. Pompeo is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday, as well as making an address to an Islamic youth group.

Prior to his visit to Indonesia, Pompeo visited India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. He is scheduled to fly to Vietnam later on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Kate Lamb Editing by Ed Davies)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unbxd mentioned as a representative vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartners latest market guide titled Market Guide for ...

Buhari launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on October 28 has launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million, according to a news report by Premium Times.The ceremony took place before the commencement of the ...

Florida man charged with changing governor's voting address

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis couldnt initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online, a complication that resulted in a suspects arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of t...

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S. The SP 500 slid 3.5, its third straight loss and its biggest d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020