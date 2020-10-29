Left Menu
Development News Edition

US official says UN has 'lack of curiosity' on Xinjiang

The Associated Press has previously reported that China has been carrying out a draconian campaign to cut birth rates among its Uighur Muslim population by forced sterilization and compulsory family planning practices. The Trump Administration withdrew the US from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018, citing what it said was a bias against Israel and the human rights track records of member countries.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:22 IST
US official says UN has 'lack of curiosity' on Xinjiang

The United Nations is not doing enough to investigate reported abuses in China's Xinjiang region against members of Muslim minority groups, the U.S. envoy for women's issues said Thursday. Citing reports of forced birth control, home visits and sexual violence in detention centers, Ambassador-at-Large on Women's Issues Kelley Currie said such practices show a “pervasive pattern of targeting women.” “It's really remarkable to me as someone who used to work at the UN the complete lack of curiosity or concern we see from the UN on what are really grave allegations and very widespread and quite disturbing human rights abuses,” said Currie, who also serves as the US representative at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

The UN is “failing to speak out about the situation in Xinjiang, failing to demand access in a meaningful way and to investigate these very serious and credible allegations,” Currie told reporters on a media call. The Associated Press has previously reported that China has been carrying out a draconian campaign to cut birth rates among its Uighur Muslim population by forced sterilization and compulsory family planning practices.

The Trump Administration withdrew the US from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018, citing what it said was a bias against Israel and the human rights track records of member countries. China was reelected to the council earlier in October in a move condemned by major democratic nations and human rights groups. Pointing to what it says are ongoing abuses, the US has in recent months issued a series of sanctions against actors in Xinjiang, including senior officials and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps that operates as a government-within-a government within the resource-rich region.

On Tuesday, a group of US senators introduced a resolution to call what is happening in Xinjiang genocide. China has maintained that there are no human rights abuses in Xinjiang, denouncing reports to the contrary as fabrications. Critics say China has detained more than 1 million Uighurs, Khazaks and members of other Muslim groups under prison-like conditions in political indoctrination centers across the vast region.

China at first denied the existence of the centers, but now says they are intended to teach job skills and deradicalize potential terrorists and religious extremists. “The so-called 'genocide' in Xinjiang is a rumour deliberately concocted by some anti-China forces and a farce to slander China,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unbxd mentioned as a representative vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Market Guide for Product Information Management Solutions

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solution has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartners latest market guide titled Market Guide for ...

Buhari launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on October 28 has launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million, according to a news report by Premium Times.The ceremony took place before the commencement of the ...

Florida man charged with changing governor's voting address

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis couldnt initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online, a complication that resulted in a suspects arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of t...

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S. The SP 500 slid 3.5, its third straight loss and its biggest d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020