Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo to find "new ways" to cooperate with Indonesia in S.China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Washington would find new ways to cooperate with Indonesia in the South China Sea and respected Jakarta's efforts to safeguard its own waters while rejecting China's "unlawful" claims in the area. Pompeo's visit to Indonesia comes amid a five-nation swing through Asia, where he has sought to strengthen strategic and economic ties amid rising tensions between the United States and China.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:04 IST
Pompeo to find "new ways" to cooperate with Indonesia in S.China Sea
Representative image

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Washington would find new ways to cooperate with Indonesia in the South China Sea and respected Jakarta's efforts to safeguard its own waters while rejecting China's "unlawful" claims in the area.

Pompeo's visit to Indonesia comes amid a five-nation swing through Asia, where he has sought to strengthen strategic and economic ties amid rising tensions between the United States and China. In a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, he hailed Jakarta's "decisive action" to protect its sovereignty in the waters near the Natuna Islands, which China also claims as its territory.

Pompeo said China's claim was "unlawful". "I am looking forward to co-operating together in the new ways to ensure maritime security protects some of the world's busiest trade routes," Pompeo said in a streamed news conference after his meeting with Indonesia's foreign minister.

Retno said she wanted a "stable and peaceful" South China Sea where international law is respected. Indonesia has repeatedly turned away Chinese coast guard and fishing vessels that have entered the North Natuna Sea.

Retno said Indonesia and the United States would enhance defence cooperation by boosting military procurement, training and exercises, intelligence sharing, and maritime security cooperation in the region. Although sharing the same position in opposing China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, Indonesian officials have expressed concern about Washington's strident anti-China policies and rhetoric alongside rising superpower tensions.

"I re-emphasized the need to pursue inclusive cooperation amidst this challenging time," Retno said. "I underlined the need for every country to be part of the solution in the collective contribution towards world peace, stability and prosperity." This year, Indonesia rejected a U.S. request for landing and refuelling rights in Indonesia for its P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft that monitor China's military activity.

ECONOMIC COOPERATION Retno said on Thursday she reminded Pompeo of the "free and independent" foreign policy of Southeast Asia's largest country and called for greater economic co-operation.

Indonesia's economic ties with China have increased at the same time Washington has considered downgrading Indonesia's preferential trade treatment under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) facility. That review is ongoing and Retno told Pompeo that the GSP facility was important to both nations.

"I encouraged U.S. businesses to invest more in Indonesia, including for projects in the outer islands of Indonesia, such as Natuna Island," Retno added. Next month, senior government officials say Indonesia is expected to sign the world's biggest trade pact – the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership - that involves Southeast Asian states and China, but not the U.S.

Pompeo said he recognised the deficit in the economic relationship of the two countries, but made no commitment to retaining Indonesia's access to the GSP facility, which gives more than 3,500 Indonesian products duty-free status. "There should be much more investment here from the United States, especially in the digital, energy and infrastructure sectors," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, on Thursday, and is scheduled to make an address to an Islamic youth group. "President (Jokowi) emphasised that Indonesia wants economic cooperation between the two countries increasing in the future, including extension of GSP facilities for Indonesia," Retno said of Pompeo's meeting with the Indonesian leader.

She added that the president urged Pompeo to "understand Southeast Asia and Southeast Asian countries so as to create peace, stability and cooperation in the region". Before his visit to Indonesia, Pompeo visited India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. He is scheduled to fly to Vietnam later on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Kate Lamb Editing by Ed Davies and Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court grants ED 7 days custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who was arrested by the E...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as rising virus cases spark lockdown fears

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases globally triggered fears of lockdowns disrupting a nascent economic recovery, while concerns over a contested presidential election also weighed.Wynn Resorts and United...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehensi...

Marico Q2 net rises 7.9 pc to Rs 273 cr, sales up 8.7 pc to Rs 1,989 cr

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported 7.90 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by robust volume growth in domestic business and a stable performance oversea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020