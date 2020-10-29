NIA raids 6 NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in connection with terror funding case: Officials

The NIA on Thursday raided 9 locations in the Valley and one in Delhi in connection with a case related to NGOs and trusts diverting funds meant for charitable activities to "secessionist and separatist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Among those raided on Thursday included six NGOs -- Charity Alliance headed by former chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Zafar-ul-Islam Khan, Human Welfare Foundation in Anantnag headed by Shabir Ahmed Baba, Falah-e-Aam Trust, a subsidiary of banned Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islamia, J&K Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, and J&K Voice of Victims, they said.

The case was registered on October 8 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on receiving "credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Wednesday carried out searches at some places in Kashmir and Bangalore in connection with the same case during which the agency claimed to have seized several incriminating documents.