UP: Woman killed as LPG cylinder leak causes fire

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:32 IST
A 32-year-old woman died and seven of her family members were injured after a fire broke out in her house due to leakage in the LPG cylinder, police said on Thursday

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Gurgava village under Nigohi Police Station area when Vimala was preparing dinner, SP City Sanjay Kumar said. Seven members of her family, who rushed to save her, received burn injuries and have been hospitalised, the SP said, adding that five of them have been referred to Lucknow for treatment

The body has been sent for post mortem examination, police said.

