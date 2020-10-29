Left Menu
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,119

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:02 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,119
The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Thursday 51 more casualties have taken its military death toll to 1,119 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

Fighting has surged to its worst since the 1990s, when about 30,000 people were killed.

