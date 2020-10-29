Left Menu
Pompeo says China's treatment of Uighurs 'biggest threat to religious freedom'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:12 IST
Pompeo says China's treatment of Uighurs 'biggest threat to religious freedom'
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday described China's treatment of Uighur Muslims as the biggest threat to religious freedom during an address to the youth wing of Indonesia's largest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama.

Pompeo, who is visiting the world's biggest Muslim-majority nation as part of a regional trip to bolster trade and security ties, urged Indonesians to search for the facts regarding the treatment of Uighur Muslims in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

