Girl killed, 7 injured in clash over love affair in UP

A 17-year-old girl was killed and seven others injured in a clash at Tala village under the Kandhai Police Station area here, police said on Thursday. According to police, the girl was reportedly in a relationship with her neighbor Rajkumar alias Raja (18) with whom she had gone to a fair and stayed at his house on Tuesday night.

The incident had led to a dispute between the family members of the duo, SP Anurag Arya said. A panchayat was held in the village on Wednesday to resolve the matter. Though the girl returned to her house, a clash broke out between the two sides on Wednesday evening following which the girl and seven others were injured.

They were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared the girl as dead. The others were referred to Allahabad for treatment, the SP said. The family of the girl has alleged that she was killed by Rajkumar and his kin, he said.

Three people, including the village head Ayodhya Prasad Gupta who had organized the panchayat, have been taken into custody for questioning, Arya said. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.