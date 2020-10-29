Left Menu
Kerala: Youth Congress demands CM's resignation after ex-principal secy's arrest

The workers of the Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest march to Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his resignation after his former principal secretary was arrested and sent to seven-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the gold smuggling case.

A visual from the protest march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The workers of the Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest march to Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his resignation after his former principal secretary was arrested and sent to seven-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the gold smuggling case. Youth Congress vice president KS Sabareenathan launched the protest here. "The Youth Congress is demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. We will continue the protest in the coming days," Sabareenathan.

He also alleged that police used drainage water against the protesters to disperse them. The protesters were stopped by the police when they neared the Chief Minister's residence. Earlier today, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Sivasankar was sent to seven-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate by a principal sessions court here in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

