One person killed after knife attack in French city of Nice - media

One person has been killed and several others injured after a knife attack near a church in the southern French city of Nice, French media said on Thursday.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was under way in the city, while Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the suspect behind the attack - which Estrosi said looked like a terrorist incident - had been arrested. The attack came within days of the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in Paris this month by a suspected Islamist after he used caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.

That murder convulsed France, carrying echoes of the Islamist attack in 2015 on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, after it published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.