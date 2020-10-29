Left Menu
Senior IPS officer Ravindranath resigns alleging harassment

According to top police sources, Dr P Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell tendered his resignation to the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar through the Director General of Police Praveen Sood on October 28. The sources added that in the recent transfer and posting list order, two top IPS officers Amar Kumar Pandey and T Suneel Kumar were promoted to the rank of the Director General of Police.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:37 IST
Senior IPS officer Ravindranath resigns alleging harassment

A senior Indian Police Service officer has resigned from the service accusing 'a few individuals' of harassing him indirectly. According to top police sources, Dr P Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell tendered his resignation to the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar through the Director General of Police Praveen Sood on October 28.

The sources added that in the recent transfer and posting list order, two top IPS officers Amar Kumar Pandey and T Suneel Kumar were promoted to the rank of the Director General of Police. However, Ravindranath's name was missing.

In his resignation letter, Ravindranath stated that he had served the people of Karnataka with utmost devotion but in the last four years he faced "problems created by a few individuals." He stated that he had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal and High Court and obtained relief. He added that the Supreme Court too gave him justice on October 15 with respect to his service matter.

"But a few individuals prevented justice for me. Therefore, having undergone agony of the indirect harassment, I submit my resignation herewith to lead a peaceful life," Ravindranath said.

He asked the Chief Secretary to accept his resignation. The 1989 batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh had landed in a controversy six years ago when he was accused of allegedly clicking pictures of a woman at a cafe in Bengaluru.

The woman in her complaint to the police had stated that when she and her cousin were at the cafe they saw a man staring at them and clicking pictures.

