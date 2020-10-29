Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist attack at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police, and officials said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:26 IST
Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist attack at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police, and officials said. Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, who described the attack as terrorism, said on Twitter it had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

Estrosi said the attacker had shouted the phrase "Allahu Akbar", or God is greatest. One of the people killed inside the church was believed to be the churchwarden, Estrosi said. ​ The attacker kept shouting "Allahu Akbar" even after he had been detained, Estrosi said. ​ "The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to the hospital, he is alive," Estrosi told reporters.

"Enough is enough," Estrosi said. "It's time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory." Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured.

A police source said a woman was decapitated. French politician Marine Le Pen also spoke of a decapitation having occurred in the attack. Estrosi said the victims had been killed in a "horrible way".

"The methods match, without doubt, those used against the brave teacher in Conflans Sainte Honorine, Samuel Paty," he said, referring to a French teacher beheaded earlier this month in an attack in a suburb of Paris. ​ Estrosi said a woman had tried to escape from inside the church and had fled into a bar opposite the building. The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's department said it had been asked to investigate the attack.

Reuters journalists at the scene said police armed with automatic weapons had put up a security cordon around the church, which is on Nice's Jean Medecin avenue, the city's main shopping thoroughfare. Ambulances and fire service vehicles were also at the scene. The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Paty by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson. It was not immediately clear if Thursday's attack was connected to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher. That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with some governments accusing French leader Emmanuel Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two out of five Srinagar residents have COVID-19 antibodies, sero-survey shows

Over 40 per cent people living in Srinagar district have developed COVID-19 antibodies, claims a latest sero-prevalence survey conducted by a government hospital here, the results of which were questioned by the district administration citi...

Iran reports 8,293 coronavirus cases, 399 deaths in one day - TV

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran rose by 8,293 to 596,941, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Thursday, as the country reported 399 deaths in the past 24 hours.Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll from the COVI...

Sterling gains before ECB meeting, where no new stimulus is expected

Sterling rose to a seven-week high against the euro on Thursday, before an European Central Bank meeting thats expected to hold off on any new stimulus.Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.3, at 90.22 pence per euro, having touched its highe...

Trump, Biden to hold duelling rallies in Tampa

US President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden are slated to hold duelling rallies on Thursday in Tampa in Florida, an extremely crucial general election battleground state, with less than a week remaining before the Election ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020