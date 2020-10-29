Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist incident at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police and officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:57 IST
Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist incident at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police and officials said. Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, who described the attack as terrorism, said on Twitter it had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church.

Estrosi said the attacker had repeatedly shouted the phrase "Allahu Akbar", or God is greatest, even after he had been detained by police. One of the people killed inside the church was believed to be the church warden, Estrosi said, adding that a woman had tried to escape from inside the church and had fled into a bar opposite the building. ​ "The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to hospital, he is alive," Estrosi told reporters.

"Enough is enough," Estrosi said. "It's time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory." Reuters journalists at the scene said police armed with automatic weapons had put up a security cordon around the church, which is on Nice's Jean Medecin avenue, the city's main shopping thoroughfare. Ambulances and fire service vehicles were also at the scene.

SOLIDARITY French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Nice, Estrosi said.

In Paris, lawmakers in the National Assembly observed a minute's silence in solidarity with the victims. Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured. The French anti-terrorist prosecutor's department said it had been asked to investigate.

A police source said a woman was decapitated. French politician Marine Le Pen also spoke of a decapitation having occurred in the attack. Estrosi said the victims had been killed in a "horrible way".

"The methods match, without doubt, those used against the brave teacher in Conflans Sainte Honorine, Samuel Paty," he said, referring to a French teacher beheaded earlier this month in an attack in a suburb of Paris. The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of middle school teacher Paty by a man of Chechen origin.

The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a civics lesson. It was not immediately clear if Thursday's attack was connected to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher. That has prompted an outpouring of anger in parts of the Muslim world, with some governments accusing Macron of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal to flag off 200km long 'Fit India Walkthon' with ITBP

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with actor Vidyut Jammwal will flag off a 200-km long Fit India Walkathon on October 31 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.The 3-day event is being organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP, starting from O...

American jailed for bid to overthrow Vietnam government says he was kidnapped

A U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state spoke of his 27-month detention at a Zoom news conference on Wednesday, after he was released and returned to his home in California l...

Havells Q2 net up 82 pc to Rs 326 cr, sales up 10 pc at Rs 2,459 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 81.97 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 326.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net pr...

Walmart Vriddhi starts digitally enhanced learning process to train MSMEs

With Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program, Indias micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs now have an opportunity to embark on interactive online training experiences and personalised mentoring, with access to resources and expert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020