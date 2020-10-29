Dutch PM Rutte tells French people "you are not alone" after attack in Nice

Dutch PM Rutte tells French people "you are not alone" after attack in NiceReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:29 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the French people "you are not alone" after a deadly knife attack in the southern city of Nice on Thursday.
In a French message posted on Twitter he said: "We say to the French people: In the fight against extremism you are not alone. The Netherlands stands beside you."
