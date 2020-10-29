Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays Delhi HC order ending bail extension of undertrials

The court had said the order would also be applicable to 356 prisoners who were granted bail by the high court and they would have to surrender before the jail authorities on November 13. The high court on August 24 had extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:43 IST
SC stays Delhi HC order ending bail extension of undertrials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Delhi High Court order which had directed all undertrial prisoners whose bail period was extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown to surrender in a phased manner between November 2-13. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi also issued notice to the Delhi government and others on the plea challenging the HC order and sought their replies.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the National Forum for Prison Reforms (NFPR) against a Delhi high court order which decided that its blanket order extending all interim stays and bails granted prior to and during the COVID-19 lockdown would not remain in effect after October 31. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves and advocate Ajay Verma appeared for the petitioner in the case.

The NFPR in its plea before the apex court said the direction of the high court is completely against the spirit of the order dated Match 23, 2020 passed by it wherein the HC had brushed aside, without even perusing, the eight recommendations/ orders of its own High Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the top court. The plea said the HC order was passed by grossly misunderstanding the data presented to it and wrongly concluding that only three coronavirus cases existed among the 16,000 inmates. Secondly, the observations regarding release of undertrial prisoners in jails on the allegation that they had committed "heinous crimes" was dealt with by the HPC carefully and reasons given, but these have not even been looked at, it said.

The high court in its order had said all undertrials whose bail period was extended have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and November 13. The court had said the order would also be applicable to 356 prisoners who were granted bail by the high court and they would have to surrender before the jail authorities on November 13.

The high court on August 24 had extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The high court had said bail granted by the trial courts to 2,318 undertrial prisoners involved in heinous crimes and which was being extended from time to time on the basis of the high court's blanket extension order, would come to an end on October 31 and all of them have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2- 13. The surrender process would start on November 2 with the prisoners of Central District, Tis Hazari Courts and would culminate on November 13 with the surrender of prisoners from Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi, the high court said in its order of October 20.

The high court had said the interim bail and interim stay extension order of March 25, which was extended from time to time, "was necessitated because functioning of the courts was curtailed due to complete lockdown declared on March 25", but "now the situation has changed and all the courts at high court and district court level are functioning through physical mode/video conference mode". Another reason given by the bench for modifying its March 25 order was that there is no spread of COVID-19 in the jails and out of about 16,000 prisoners only 3 are infected and they have been segregated and are admitted in hospital.

The high court bench had said its order would also be applicable to those 356 prisoners who were granted bail. On March 25, the high court had extended till May 15 the interim orders in all matters pending before it and subordinate courts in view of the lockdown. Thereafter, the relief was extended from time-to-time and it was last extended till October 31 on August 24.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leipzig seeks Bundesliga solace after big loss to Man United

Leipzig was still celebrating its swift ascent from the lower divisions of German soccer when Manchester United handed the club its biggest loss in its 11-year history. Leipzig, which was founded only in 2009 and currently is in first place...

Senior IPS officer Ravindranath resigns alleging harassment adds details

A senior Indian Police Service officer has resigned from service accusing a few individuals of harassing him indirectly. Dr P Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, tendered his resignation...

Muslims have right to be angry and kill millions of French people: Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday asserted that Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. This comes following French President Emmanuel Macrons criticism...

Other states, UTs have laws to protect their land, why not J-K: Omar

Srinagar,&#160; Oct 29 PTI&#160;National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said many states especially in the northeast have special laws relating to land ownership whereby people from other parts of the country cannot buy land t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020