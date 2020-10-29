Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamper proof technique: Telangana to assign geographical coordinates to lands

The Telangana government will very soon undertake a survey to allot geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes --to lands to make them tamper proof, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday. Total survey of lands will be done and Geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes -- allotted to them. Once the coordinates are assigned, the land records will become tamper proof," he said addressing a public meeting at Moodu Chintalapally.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:23 IST
Tamper proof technique: Telangana to assign geographical coordinates to lands

The Telangana government will very soon undertake a survey to allot geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes --to lands to make them tamper proof, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday. Rao, after launching Dharani portal, an integrated land record management system at Moodu Chintalapally village in neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district,said Telangana is the first state in the country which has been using Information Technology in a massive way to digitize land records.

"Very soon the state government is going to issue orders so that every inch of land in Telangana will be measured digitally. Total survey of lands will be done and Geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes -- allotted to them.

Once the coordinates are assigned, the land records will become tamper proof," he said addressing a public meeting at Moodu Chintalapally. He said all public representatives need to coordinate with officials concerned to ensure that the survey is done flawlessly in their respective areas.

On the Dharani portal, Rao said records of about 1.46 crore acres of land have been uploaded in the website and people can access them any time with just a click. According to him, former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was the first reformer of lands when he served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided) in the 1970s.

Later N T Rama Rao abolished Patel/Patwari (land records officers in villages) system in AP (undivided) in the 1980s. "After that no chief minister undertook any revenue reforms in the state," the Chief Minister said.

With the help of the Dharani portal, registrations and mutations can be done at the same time with minimum human interface, he said. Rao claimed that as far as land reforms are concerned, the portal is a trend setter in the country.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's dream of expanding footprints in eastern India will be

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJPs dream of forming governments in Eastern Indian states will be ended in the assembly election in Bihar as the Grand Alliance, of which his party is a constituent...

Samsung India expects 40pc growth in smartphone segment in Q4

Samsung India on Thursday said it expects to clock 40 per cent year-on-year growth in value terms in its smartphone business in December quarter on the back of an aggressive lineup of products and initiative to make devices more affordable....

Spotify surpasses 144 million paid subscribers

With an increase of 27 per cent year over year, audio streamer Spotify has announced 144 million paid subscribers on the platform. According to the company, the user growth was driven by marketing campaigns in India and its launch in Russia...

TEXT-ECB statement after policy meeting

Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes statement after the banks policy meeting on ThursdayLadies and gentlemen, the Vice-President and I are very pleased to welcome you to our press conference. We will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020