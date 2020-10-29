Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case: Zafarul-Islam Khan on NIA raids

His remarks come on a day when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at his house and office in connection with a terror funding case. In a series of tweets, Khan claimed that the order for the raids against him came from "top" and the NIA officials jumped the wall to enter his house showing their "impatience".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:07 IST
Attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case: Zafarul-Islam Khan on NIA raids

Former Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan on Thursday said he had no contact or relationship with Kashmiri militants and that he feared he could be "framed" in some terror or riot case. His remarks come on a day when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at his house and office in connection with a terror funding case.

In a series of tweets, Khan claimed that the order for the raids against him came from "top" and the NIA officials jumped the wall to enter his house showing their "impatience". "…although I have no relationship or even contacts with Kashmiri militants and have not even visited Kashmir for many years. It seems an attempt to implicate me in some terror or riot case," he tweeted.

"Thrown to stone age. No laptop, no mobile, no desktop. NIA people said order for raid came from the very top and they were woken up at 4 am for this great task of raiding a journalist. They had no patience. They jumped the wall to enter my house like they did with Chidambram,” he said. Khan said his house and offices were raided by the NIA officials for four hours in the morning, adding that they took away several papers, laptops, hard disks and cash among other things.

"My home and offices were raided by NIA this morning from 7 am to 11 am. They took many papers, all laptops, hard disks of all desktops, cash found etc. They showed me an order on their mobile, issued by one Yadav of NIA to conduct the raid linking me and my NGO with Kashmir terror," he said in a tweet. The NIA, after choking the funding of separatists groups, is investigating registered and unregistered NGOs operating in and out of Jammu and Kashmir, and carried out fresh raids on some more organisations on Thursday for allegedly being used as modes for "terror funding".

For the second consecutive day, various teams of the NIA under the supervision of an Inspector General along with a Deputy Inspector General carried out searches at nine locations, including the national capital where one NGO 'Charity Alliance' headed by Khan was raided, officials said. The raids followed registration of a case on October 8 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on receiving "credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they added. PTI VIT SRY

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Overcrowding in festive season, pollution, lax behaviour causing rise in cases: Experts

Milling crowd in festive season, increase in pollution level and laxity in behaviour by many people in observing COVID-19 safety norms have led to a massive surge in daily cases in the last few days in the national capital, experts said on ...

Strengthen testing, tracking, treatment strategy during festivals: Centre to Delhi, Kerala, Bengal

The Centre on Thursday advised Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal, witnessing a significant rise in coronavirus cases, to gear up the testing, tracking and treatment strategy during the festive season and put an additional thrust on public aware...

Investing in African Mining Indaba announces cancellation of 2021 edition

Investing in African Mining Indaba MI MiningIndaba.com, part of Hyve Group PLC, announces with regret the cancellation of the 2021 edition, due to take place 1-4 February 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will return on 7-10 Febru...

Finland eases rules for restaurant food sales as virus slows down

Finlands government said on Thursday it would ease its restrictions on opening hours for restaurants serving mainly food but kept stricter rules on bars and nightclubs in place, as the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of slowing down in the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020