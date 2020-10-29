140 migrants drown off Senegal in deadliest shipwreck in 2020 - IOM

At least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday. Some 60 people were rescued by the Senegalese and Spanish navies, and fisherman, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. The boat caught fire and capsized hours after leaving the town of Mbour for the Canary Islands on Saturday, it said.

"At least 140 people have drowned after a vessel carrying around 200 migrants sank off the Senegalese coast, the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020," the IOM said in a statement.