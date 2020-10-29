Left Menu
Woman surrenders to cops after killing son-in-law

The 38-year-old woman allegedly attacked her son-in-law with a knife while he was sleeping following which he died on the spot. She later surrendered at the Uppal police station and voluntarily admitted to the killing, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:54 IST
Woman surrenders to cops after killing son-in-law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old man was killed at his house here on Thursday by his mother-in-law, with whom he was having an illegal relationship, police said. The 38-year-old woman allegedly attacked her son-in-law with a knife while he was sleeping following which he died on the spot.

She later surrendered at the Uppal police station and voluntarily admitted to the killing, they said. According to police, the woman had three children from her husband, who subsequently left her.

Police said she developed an illegal relationship with the man and with an intention to continue it, she solemnised her elder daughter's marriage with him in November 2019. However, on knowing about their affair, woman's 19- year-old daughter asked her to move out, but she was threatened by both of them.

This upset her and she allegedly took her own life, police said. In that case, the woman and her son-in-law were arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and sent to jail.

They later secured bail. The man again met the woman and brought her to his house but started beating and blaming her for his situation and unable to bear the harassment, she killed him, police added.

