Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court asks police, DM to make arrangements for man dispossessed of flat due to caste prejudice

The court was hearing an application filed by the man seeking protection for him and his family as he was allegedly threatened, verbally abused with casteist remarks and dispossessed of his flat by the woman, who was a police officer and lived in the same building. According to the application, no steps had been taken against the woman as she was a police officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:27 IST
Court asks police, DM to make arrangements for man dispossessed of flat due to caste prejudice

A Delhi court has directed the District Magistrate of Rohini and the police to make necessary arrangements for the return of a man, allegedly dispossessed of his house by a woman police officer due to caste prejudice. The court was hearing an application filed by the man seeking protection for him and his family as he was allegedly threatened, verbally abused with casteist remarks and dispossessed of his flat by the woman, who was a police officer and lived in the same building.

According to the application, no steps had been taken against the woman as she was a police officer. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar directed the District Magistrate, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), Executive Magistrate and the Deputy Commissioner of Police to make necessary arrangements for the complainant's access to his house.

The court, in its order passed on October 27, further directed them to take care of the security of the woman and her family members as she had also alleged that her daughters were molested by the complainant. It asked them to inform the court about the status within three days.

According to the application, filed through advocate Satya Prakash Gautam, the complainant belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and was in possession of a flat in Rohini. The woman and her daughters had forcibly tried to dispossess him and his family of the flat with the motive of grabbing it due to caste prejudice, the application alleged.

It further claimed that the woman had allegedly beaten his mother and hurled abusive and caste-based remarks at him and his family members. The complainant's mother got nine stitches on her head after allegedly being beaten mercilessly by the woman and her daughters, it said. The application alleged that after he filed a complaint to the police and an FIR was lodged in September 2019, the women started threatening him to withdraw his complaint and that if they did not leave his flat, he would face dire consequences. A second FIR was lodged this year following the threats but no arrest have been made since the woman worked in the police department, it alleged.

The application further said that the women had also filed several complaints against the complainant, alleging that they were molested by him. The application claimed that the women's complaints were “fake and fabricated”.

It further said that despite two FIRs being lodged and being informed about the alleged threats being received by the complainant's family, the police and the District Magistrate have failed to provide any protection to them intimidation/ coercion/inducement/violence or threats of violence, as required under the SC/ST Act and Rules. “It is also bring in to your kind notice that respondents (police, DM) did not arrange any social-economic rehabilitation during investigation, inquiry and trial and still complainant and his entire family is in fear and terror that accused person again may harm them or may implicate complainant and his family in false rape or any other offences,” the application claimed.

During the hearing, the woman told the court that they have no objection to the application subject to the condition that their security was taken into consideration as she was a woman and was residing with her daughters on the ground floor. The woman further said that they did not intend to dispossess the complainant of his property.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Payments Bank aims to issue 5mn FASTags in 3 months

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Thursday said it has equipped over 5 million vehicles with FASTags, and is aiming to issue a similar number of tags in the next three months. PPBL is also enabling automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plaz...

SAT says no physical hearing till November 20 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Thursday extended suspension of physical hearing till November 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, acc...

Maha: Cong to stage protests against farm laws

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress has said it will stage protests across the state against the newly enacted farm laws of the Centre on Saturday. Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the main satyagraha will be held at...

Sterling clings to gains against euro, falls 0.5% against dollar

Sterling clung to gains against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held off on any new stimulus, as expected, but amid the return of national lockdowns in Europe the pound fell against the safe-heaven dollar.Versus the eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020