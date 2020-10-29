Left Menu
Indiana girl, 8, dies after being shot while doing homework

She arrived there in critical condition after the October 22 shooting in East Chicago, Indiana. East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said someone outside the home fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon, sending one stray bullet through the home's siding and striking Timya in the head as she did her homework on the living room floor.

PTI | Eastchicago | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:27 IST
Indiana girl, 8, dies after being shot while doing homework

An 8-year-old northwest Indiana girl has died days after she was shot in the head by stray gunfire as she did her homework, authorities said. Timya Andrews died Wednesday at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She arrived there in critical condition after the October 22 shooting in East Chicago, Indiana.

East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said someone outside the home fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon, sending one stray bullet through the home's siding and striking Timya in the head as she did her homework on the living room floor. No suspects are in custody and anyone that might might have information about the shooting should contact the authorities, Rivera said Wednesday.

“Our detectives are working hard on this case and we'll use all the resources we have available to apprehend the individual(s) involved in this senseless shooting,” Rivera said in a statement. East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland announced Wednesday that he would match the USD 5,000 reward the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was offering for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

As of Wednesday, the ATF and East Chicago police had received no information regarding the shooting, ATF spokeswoman Kimberly Nerheim said. “The public's assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristin de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division.

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

