Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak minister admits Pakistan's role in Pulwama terrorist attack in J-K

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:56 IST
Pak minister admits Pakistan's role in Pulwama terrorist attack in J-K
Pakistan flag Image Credit: ANI

In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

When some of his fellow lawmakers objected to his mention of "success in Pulwama", the minister said that "after the Pulwama incident, the way Pakistan went inside the Indian territory to target it, the entire media in India was ashamed of it." However, he didn't retract his statement about "success in Pulwama" under Prime Minister Khan's leadership. Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Khan, made the remarks a day after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets.

In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The international community led by the US has pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

"Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring, and the foreign minister (Qureshi) told us, 'For God's sake, let him (Varthaman) go back now because India is attacking Pakistan at 9 PM in the night'", Sadiq said, recalling the high-level meeting which was also attended by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, and added that "India was not planning to attack...They just wanted to kneel before India and send back Abhinandan." Chaudhry, who was the information and broadcasting minister at the time of the Pulwama attack, criticised Sadiq's remarks and termed them as "inappropriate". He said Sadiq lied with a lot of confidence regarding his statements and asserted that everyone has the right to disagree with the government but the state should not be subjected to criticism.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP bans online gaming, betting; asks Centre to block access to 132 apps, websites in state

Andhra Pradesh has banned online gaming, online betting and gambling, and has urged the Centre to direct all internet service providers to block access to 132 websites and apps, including Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52, ...

Lukashenko shuts borders, shakes up security team to stamp out Belarus protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko partially closed the countrys land borders and replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles on Thursday in an attempt to tighten his grip after months of mass protests. Mi...

Maharashtra minister urges Railway Ministry to increase number of local trains in Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said a letter has been written to Railway Ministry to increase the number of local trains in Mumbai in view of number of commuters. Speaking to reporters here, Shaikh said, We have writt...

AIADMK govt takes executive route to implement 7.5 pc quota in medical courses

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order notifying 7.5 per cent quota for students of state-run schools in admission to undergraduate medical courses from the current 2020-21 academic year. Since the National Eligibility-cum-En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020