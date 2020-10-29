SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:23 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match between KKR and CSK on Thursday
Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders S Gill b Sharma 26 N Rana c Curran b Ngidi 87 S Narine c Jadeja b Santner 7 R Singh c Rayudu b Jadeja 11 E Morgan c Gaikwad b Ngidi 15 D Karthik not out 21 R Tripathi not out 3 Extras (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 172 Fall of Wickets: 1-53,2-60, 3-93, 4-137, 5-167 Bowling: Chahar 3-0-31-0, Curran 3-0-21-0, Ngidi 4-0-34-2, Santner 3-0-30-1, Jadeja 3-0-20-1, Sharma 4-0-35-1.(MORE) PTI KHS KHSKHS
