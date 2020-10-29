These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL97 NIA-3RDLD RAIDS NIA raids NGOs, trusts in Kashmir, Delhi in connection with terror funding case: Officials Srinagar: After choking the funding of separatist groups, the NIA carried out fresh raids for the second day on Thursday on some more organisations as part of its investigations into NGOs within and outside Jammu and Kashmir that are allegedly being used as modes for "terror funding". CAL13 BH-2NDLD-MUNGER Violent protesters target police over Munger firing; EC removes SP, DM Patna/Munger: The Election Commission has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger over the violence during a Durga Puja event early this week, even as a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town on Thursday, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP and the SDO offices.

DEL104 ENV-3RDLD POLLUTION LAW Centre introduces new law through ordinance to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre has introduced a new law through an ordinance that puts in place a powerful oversight body and provides for up to five years of jail term and Rs one crore fine for violators with immediate effect. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 80-lakh mark with 49,881 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday, 18 days after it had gone past 70 lakh, with 49,881 new cases while the recoveries surged to 73.15 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL110 SINOINDIA-MILITARY DIALOGUE Military talks with China have no link with "any extraneous issue": India New Delhi: India on Thursday said its military talks with China on the border row have no connection with "any extraneous issue", comments that came in the backdrop of recently concluded Indo-US 2+2 dialogue during which the two countries discussed Beijing's military belligerence in eastern Ladakh and Indo-Pacific region, and inked a strategic defence pact.

MDS12 TN-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics Chennai: Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. DEL100 SAUDI-MAP-INDIA India conveys serious concern to Saudi over 'gross misrepresentation' of its external boundaries New Delhi: India has conveyed its serious concern to Saudi Arabia over "gross misrepresentation" of its external territorial boundaries in a banknote issued by the Gulf nation last week, and asked it to take "urgent corrective steps", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

BOM13 GJ-2ND LD KESHUBHAI Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel dead at 92 Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in the state, died here on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. DEL75 POL-UP-2NDLD MAYAWATI Mayawati suspends 7 rebel MLAs, says may even vote for BJP in MLC polls to defeat SP New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday suspended seven of her party's MLAs, who had opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha, for anti-party activities.

Legal LGD25 SC-2NDLD RAWAT SC stays HC's "drastic order" for CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's “drastic order” for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it was passed without hearing him and it took “everybody by surprise”. Business DEL93 AVI-LD AI-DISINVESTMENT Bidding for Air India to be done on enterprise value: Puri New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said bidding for Air India would be done on the basis of its enterprise value instead of equity value. DEL90 BIZ-LD INFRA Eight core industries' output contracts 0.8 pc in Sep New Delhi: Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8 per cent in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement.

Foreign FGN50 PAK-PULWAMA-2NDLD MINISTER Pak minister admits Pakistan's role in Pulwama terrorist attack in J-K Islamabad: In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war. By Sajjad Hussain FGN43 PAK-2NDLD ABHINANDAN 'Legs were shaking' at Pak's top leaders' meeting as Qureshi pleaded to release Abhinandan Islamabad: "Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring" at a meeting of Pakistan's top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wherein Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, saying if he was not released, India would attack Pakistan, a top Pakistani opposition leader has said..