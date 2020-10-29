Korean delegation meets Jagan Reddy, expresses willingness to invest in Andhra

Representatives of South Korean leading steel manufacturer 'POSCO' met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Thursday and expressed their willingness to invest in the State. According to an official release, the Chief Minister said the industrial policy of the State is transparent and encouraged investors for industrial development.

"The natural resources in the State will help industries and also help for industrial development in the State," the Chief Minister said. POSCO India group Chairman, Managing Director Sung-Lae Chun, Chief Financing Officer Goo Young An, Senior General Manager Jung Le Park, and other officers were part of the delegation that met the Chief Minister. (ANI)