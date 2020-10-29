Left Menu
Man arrested for cheating people in J-K's Samba

Police immediately swung into action and conducted multiple raids at suspected locations and succeeded in apprehending the accused from Main Bazar in Bari Brahmana, the officials said, that the looted money and ornaments were also recovered from his house.

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating people and looting them of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said

A written complaint was received at Vijaypur police station by two women regarding the looting of their golden ornaments along with some cash by a 'tantrik' (occultist), identified as Chander Kumar of Bari Brahmana, who pretended to cure illness, they said.   He took gold ornaments and cash from them in the name of offerings to Kuldevta (God) in a puja, and absconded thereafter, the officials said

Acting on the complaint, a case of cheating was registered and an investigation initiated.  Police immediately swung into action and conducted multiple raids at suspected locations and succeeded in apprehending the accused from Main Bazar in Bari Brahmana, the officials said, that the looted money and ornaments were also recovered from his house. During further interrogation, the accused disclosed about some more gold ornaments, which were looted from different persons, and deposited in Manapuram Finance Limited in the name of Sunny Kumar for getting loan. The ornaments were also recovered and seized, they said.

