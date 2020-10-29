Left Menu
Samajwadi Party objects to red, green tiles resembling party flag in Gorakhpur toilet

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken objection to red and green tiles being used in a toilet at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur stating that it has hurt the feelings of its party workers and is an insult to the party's flag bearing the same colours.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:57 IST
Party workers alleged that Samajwadi Party's symbolic green and red colors were used in the tiles of a toilet in Gorakhpur Railway Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has taken objection to red and green tiles being used in a toilet at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur stating that it has hurt the feelings of its party workers and is an insult to the party's flag bearing the same colours. The party workers submitted a memorandum in this regard addressed to Sanjay Kumar Singh, Gorakhpur Railway General Manager. After giving the memorandum, the SP District President said that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was voted to power in the state and the country, all the institutions were working at the behest of the party.

"Today, the Samajwadi Party's symbolic green and red colors were used in the tiles of a toilet in Gorakhpur Railway Hospital. It has hurt the feelings of millions of Samajwadi Party workers. The faith of a million people is associated with the flag of the Samajwadi Party," Nagina Prasad Sahni, SP District President, Gorakhpur told ANI. The district president said that they have given 24 hours to the Railway General Manager and if the tiles weren't removed in time, the 'socialists' of Samajwadi Party will begin a mass movement. (ANI)

