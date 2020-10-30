Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador's Supreme Court halts investigation into murder of priests

El Salvador's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that senior figures suspected of links to the 1989 killing of six Jesuit priests, including a former president, should not be investigated, lawyers for both sides said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-10-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 11:06 IST
El Salvador's Supreme Court halts investigation into murder of priests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

El Salvador's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that senior figures suspected of links to the 1989 killing of six Jesuit priests, including a former president, should not be investigated, lawyers for both sides said. The killing of the priests during the Central American country's civil war was among the most notorious episodes during the conflict in which 75,000 people were killed and 8,000 went missing.

In April 2018, a court reopened an investigation into the killings and named in court documents six military officers and a former president, Alfredo Cristiani, as subjects of the investigation. But Arnau Baulenas, a human rights lawyer who has been representing the side of the victims in Supreme Court hearings, told Reuters the judges ruled the investigation should not go on.

"The intellectual authors of the massacre should not be investigated," Baulenas said, citing the court's decision. Reuters was unable to immediately obtain the ruling from the Supreme Court but Lisandro Quintanilla, a lawyer representing two of the military officers suspected of involvement in the deaths confirmed the court had stopped the investigation.

Cristiani has in the past denied any involvement in the killing, as have the military officers identified in court documents. Cristiani was not available for comment on Friday. Five of the murdered priests were Spanish and in September, a Spanish court sentenced a former El Salvador army colonel, Inocente Montano, to 133 years in prison for his role in the murder of the priests.

Montano had been detained in the United States and extradited to Spain. Spain has also indicted 20 former Salvadoran army officers in connection with the killings, which took place when a group of soldiers from the U.S.-trained Atlacatl Battalion entered the campus of El Salvador's Central American University.

One of the slain priests was Father Ignacio Ellacuria, who was a prominent critic of the U.S.-backed right-wing government of El Salvador and the rector at the university. Baulenas, the lawyer, works at a rights institute at the university.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on FridayThe incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Rural Aparna Gautam saidHe will b...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an unrelenting surge in COVID-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of U.S. infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record o...

Trump election rallies are 'super-spreader' events: Biden

The election rallies of Donald Trump are super-spreader events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has alleged and questioned the US presidents efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The raging corona...

Tamil film 'Andhaghaaram' to release on Netflix next month

Tamil movie Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan, will release on Netflix on November 24. The movie, which features actors Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal role...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020