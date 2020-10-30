Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure only green crackers are manufactured, sold: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to DMs

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the city government has directed all district magistrates and the Delhi Police to ensure that only "green" firecrackers are manufactured, stored and sold in the national capital through licensed traders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:00 IST
Ensure only green crackers are manufactured, sold: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to DMs
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the city government has directed all district magistrates and the Delhi Police to ensure that only "green" firecrackers are manufactured, stored, and sold in the national capital through licensed traders. People can burst firecrackers between 8:00 pm and 10 pm only on festivals like Diwali and Gurpurab, he said.

On Christmas eve and New Year's eve, it would be from 11:55 pm till 12:30 am only. "Only licensed traders can sell firecrackers compliant with PESO prescribed standards. No e-commerce websites can accept any online orders," an order issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said.

The Delhi government has asked all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to comply with the directions and submit a daily action taken report to the DPCC, Rai said. In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the use of polluting firecrackers and allowed the sale of "green" firecrackers in a bid to control air pollution.

'Green crackers' are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30 percent less particulate matter such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide. The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute was tasked with the job of developing 'green crackers'. But only a few varieties were available in the market last year due to licensing requirements.

The minister had earlier said that the government will launch an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under it, 11 special squads of the DPCC and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Phil Neale to leave administration role with England Cricket after 21 years

Former cricketer and England Mens Cricket Operations Manager, Phil Neale OBE, is to retire from his role at the end of October. Neale, who has been in the role since 1999, will leave his post after 21 years service with the England and Wale...

MoUs to be inked with 25 startups for exchange of tech: IGCAR

Chennai, Oct 30 PTI The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research IGCAR at Kalpakkam near here on Friday said it was aiming to sign memoranda of understanding MOUs with 25 startups for exchange of technologies, a top official said on Friday....

Ballabhgarh murder: VHP expresses concern over 'love jihad', seeks speedy trial

Expressing concern over incidents of love Jihad, Vishva Hindu Parishads working president Alok Kumar on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore relief and speedy trial in the Ballabhgarh student murder case. Nikita 21 was shot dead outside her college i...

U.S. faces record surge of coronavirus cases as election looms

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day, the latest figures show, with much of the countrys attention focused on Tuesdays presidential elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020