Jishnu Baruah new Assam chief secretary

Jishnu Baruah was appointed asthe new chief secretary of the Assam government on Friday, anotification said

Baruah, who is currently serving as the additionalchief secretary for Home and Political, Revenue and DisasterManagement and Assam Accord Implementation departments, willtake charge as the state's chief secretary on Saturday, itsaid

The 1998 batch IAS officer will succeed present ChiefSecretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, who retires on October 31.