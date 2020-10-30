Left Menu
Abducted Delhi-based contractor rescued from UP's Sitapur; 3 held

She alleged that her husband Ramesh Chandra, who had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP for some work on October 23, has been abducted by unidentified people, who had also demanded a ransom of Rs four lakh for his release, a senior police officer said.

A Delhi-based contractor who was abducted by one of his co-worker and his associates, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Friday after arresting three accused from there. One of the accused, who used to work with the victim, planned the abduction following a dispute over payment with him, they said. The accused have been identified as Irfan Ali (27), Aziz Ali (35) and Bablu (24), all residents of Sitapur, they said. On October 24, a woman, who is a resident of Malviya Nagar here, lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that her husband Ramesh Chandra, who had gone to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP for some work on October 23, has been abducted by unidentified people, who had also demanded a ransom of Rs four lakh for his release, a senior police officer said. A case was then registered under relevant section at Malviya Nagar police station. Investigation revealed that the victim was called to Lakhimpur Kheri by Irfan to finalise a deal related to stone works. It was also revealed that Irfan had earlier also got into a dispute with Chandra over some payment issue, the officer said

"On the basis of technical surveillance, police reached Sitapur, rescued Chandra from a jungle and arrested the accused on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. During interrogation, Irfan said he was engaged in the work of stone polishing along with Chandra in Delhi but a dispute had erupted between them over some payment issue. In order to teach Chandra a lesson, he made a plan to abduct him. He asked the victim to come to Lakhimpur kheri on the pretext of finalising a deal of some work. When Chandra arrived at Lakhimpur Kheri bus stand on October 24, he was abducted by Vakeel, the elder brother of Irfan, and Aziz Ali, who took him to Sitapur from there in a car, driven by Bablu, the DCP said. The accused also demanded Rs four lakh as ransom. The car used in the crime has also been recovered, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab Vakeel and another accused named Samim.

