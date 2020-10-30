C'garh: ITBP constable hurt in IED blast triggered by Naxals

A constable from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was injured an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred at around 9 am near Kohkameta police station when a team of ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest on Kohkameta-Irakbhatti route, ultras triggered the explosion, in which constable Ajit Kumar sustained minor injuries, he said. The injured personnel was immediately shifted to a local hospital, where his condition was said to be out of danger, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.