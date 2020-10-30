Left Menu
Assam CM suggests hydrological survey to tackle floods, erosion

Terming the river as the lifeline for the people of Lakhimpur, the chief minister on Friday said that in order to sustain the importance of the river, a hydrological survey of the water body should be carried out. Such surveys involving the mapping of drainage channels, fleets and other watercourses help in the preparation of flood risk assessments.

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:13 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has mooted the idea of carrying out hydrological survey to address the problems of flood and erosion caused by the Dhansiri river in Lakhimpur district. Terming the river as the lifeline for the people of Lakhimpur, the chief minister on Friday said that in order to sustain the importance of the river, a hydrological survey of the water body should be carried out.

Such surveys involving the mapping of drainage channels, fleets and other watercourses help in the preparation of flood risk assessments. Reviewing the development schemes in the district at a meeting here, Sonowal said that since recurring flood and erosion caused by the river pose a perennial problem, a hydrological survey is necessary to study the nature of the river.

He directed the Water Resources Department to do the needful for undertaking the survey. The chief minister also reviewed the stages of implementation of government schemes in the district at a meeting with the deputy commissioner and senior officials.

During the meeting, Sonowal reviewed the progress of allotment of land pattas (deeds), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, AADHAR registration, Saubhagya scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the district. The chief minister also asked the deputy commissioner to ensure that no one was deprived of clean drinking water.

Taking stock of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the district, he said, though the spread of the disease has been contained to a great extent, the pandemic still exists. He asked the people to follow all safety protocols.

