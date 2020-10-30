Left Menu
COVID-19: Night restriction on inter-district movement imposed in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:28 IST
The curb the spread of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday imposed night restrictions on the inter-district movement of individuals for all non-essential activities in the territorial limits of Jammu district

According to the order issued by district magistrate Sushma Chouhan, under powers of the Disaster Management Act the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 10 pm to 5 am in the territorial limits of district Jammu has been restricted up to November 30.  Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of epidemic diseases act and the Disaster Management Act, the order stated.

