Maha: Widow, lover killed; father-in-law, brother-in-law held

A widow and a man she was in arelationship with were allegedly killed by her father-in-lawand brother-in-law in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said onFriday

The duo was run over by a tractor in Ambad tehsil onWednesday when they were traveling on a motorcycle to attend alocal function, Inspector Aniruddha Nandedkar said

"The 32-year-old woman lost her husband a decade agoand she was in a relationship with a man for some time now,and this was disapproved by her kin. Her father-in-law SampatLalzare and brother-in-law Vikas Lalzare were arrested forconspiring and killing the woman and her lover by rammingtheir tractor into their two-wheeler," the official said.