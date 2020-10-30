TN CM, deputy pay homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary

TN CM, deputy pay homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversaryPTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:33 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneesrselvam on Friday paidhomage to late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on theoccasion of his 113th birth anniversary in this district
The two leaders, accompanied by some of their cabinetcolleagues and senior party leaders, paid floral tributes atthe memorial of Thevar in Pasumpon here, also coinciding withthe Guru Puja observance
Palaniswami and Panneesrselvam also garlanded a statue ofThevar in Madurai.
