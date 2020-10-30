TN CM, deputy pay homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterK Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneesrselvam on Friday paidhomage to late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on theoccasion of his 113th birth anniversary in this district

The two leaders, accompanied by some of their cabinetcolleagues and senior party leaders, paid floral tributes atthe memorial of Thevar in Pasumpon here, also coinciding withthe Guru Puja observance

Palaniswami and Panneesrselvam also garlanded a statue ofThevar in Madurai.