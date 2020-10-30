Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran brands U.S. 'pirates' over seized Venezuela-bound oil

Iran accused the United States on Friday of acting like the "Pirates of the Caribbean" after Washington said it had sold off Iranian crude oil shipments that it seized on their way to Venezuela.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:00 IST
Iran brands U.S. 'pirates' over seized Venezuela-bound oil
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Iran accused the United States on Friday of acting like the "Pirates of the Caribbean" after Washington said it had sold off Iranian crude oil shipments that it seized on their way to Venezuela. Washington said on Thursday it had sold 1.1 million barrels of previously seized Iranian oil that was bound for Venezuela, in the Trump administration's latest move to increase pressure on Tehran less than a week before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

"The Pirates of the Caribbean openly boasting abt(about) their booty... No one civilized brags abt stealing," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter. Iranian officials have said the seized crude oil shipments belonged to shippers and not Iran. But according to an unsealed U.S. forfeiture complaint, the fuel originated with firms tied to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and shippers took steps to mask ownership.

The unsealing of the forfeiture complaints by the Justice Department came as the Treasury Department and State Department jointly imposed sanctions on a combined 11 different entities and individuals for their involvement in the purchase and sale of Iranian petrochemicals. U.S. officials also said they had seized Iranian missiles shipped to Yemen. In July, Iran denied that U.S. forces had seized a boat carrying Iranian weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying the charge was aimed at extending a U.N. arms embargo on Tehran.

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have been fighting the Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2015. Tehran denies charges by Saudi Arabia and the United States that it gives financial and military support to the Houthis.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

The Expendables 4 cast, release updates, what we know more on recent developments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM inaugurates new tourist attractions, projects near Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on Friday. Some of the major attractions i...

Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands.People ran onto streets in...

IPL 13: Getting out on 99 unfortunate, but it was a good ball, says Gayle

While Chris Gayle hit his 1000th six in his T20 career on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against Rajasthan Royals RR, he could not manage a much-deserved century as he was dismissed by Jofra Archer on 99 and Kings XI Punjab KXIP finishe...

Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 6

The death toll from a major earthquake in the Turkish city of Izmir has risen to six, while the number of injured reached 202, according to the countrys disaster agency. Search and rescue operations are underway around damaged buildings in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020