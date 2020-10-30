Thane: 13 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay

Thane: 13 Bangladeshis held for illegal stayPTI | Thane | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:26 IST
Thirteen Bangladesh nationals werearrested by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police forallegedly staying in the country without valid documents, anofficial said on Friday
They have been held under the Passports Act andForeigners Act, he said
The group, including two teenagers, were stayingbeneath a skywalk in Naya Nagar, the official said.
