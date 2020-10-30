Left Menu
Three arrested for betting on IPL matches

Three persons who were involved in betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches were arrested from suburban Mulund, the police said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:58 IST
Three persons who were involved in betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League matches were arrested from suburban Mulund, the police said on Friday. A raid was conducted on a flat in Mulund on Thursday following a tip-off received by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), said a crime branch official.

Three men inside the flat were found involved in illegal betting on a match between CSK and KKR, he said, adding that 41 mobile phones, several SIM cards, a smartphone tablet, two laptops, SIM cards line boxes and Rs 1.88 lakh in cash were seized. A court remanded them in the crime branch's custody till November 3.

A case was registered at Mulund Police Station under various sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act as well as Information Technology Act, he said, adding probe is on..

